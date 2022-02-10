FCT residents urge supporters to shun violence during polls (

Speaking on his expectations, Mr Patrick Aguiyi, a resident, said that all candidates, irrespective of their political parties, must ensure security of electorate as well as all residents of the district.

He said that it was the role of the candidates to warn and caution their supporters to avoid all forms of violence during and after the elections coming up on Saturday.

“The election must be conducted in a civil manner and it is the duty of all candidates to ensure that their supporters avoid anything that will cause violence in the process.

“If anyone must fight, it should be with your PVC to come out and vote for the leader of your choice and pray that he or she wins. Violence is never the answer.

“They must also be ready to embrace the results at the end of the day and congratulate whoever that wins or take their grievances to court and not to disrupt the peace of the people,” Aguiyi said.

Another resident, Miss Matilda Ikah said that candidates should desist from vote buying and allow the electorate vote for the candidates of their choice.

She also said that supporters should be peaceful and fair in all their dealings as violence never results to anything positive.

Ikah also urged the electorate to vote for the candidates of their choice, capable to lead rather than selling their votes for anything less.

Similarly, Mr Tanko Woski, another resident said that any display of violence, beginning from the period of campaign would only discourage electorate coming out to vote.

Woski, however, said that candidates have the chance now to call the attention of all their supporters and enlighten them before the exercise on Saturday on the risk of acts that may disrupt the election.

He also tasked the incoming leaders to ensure that they fulfill all their campaign promises while also advising that they practice an all-inclusive and transparent administration.

Woski said: “I will advise that whoever wins at the end of the day must carry everyone along because both indigenes and non-indigenes of this district come out to vote on election day.

“Therefore, they must favour every resident of the council irrespective of who they are, that is the way to go.

“I also advise that whoever emerges the leader of this council must commit to the development of the council in areas that need urgent interventions like basic infrastructure in all communities of the council.

“They must endeavour to touch the lives of the people so much that their works will speak for them when they leave office or seek re-election.”

NAN recalls that the FCT council elections have been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold on Saturday in all the six area councils.