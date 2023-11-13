ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Ima Elijah

He noted that the minister's approval of key initiatives is aimed at boosting revenue for the FCT.

Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]
Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Recommended articles

The FCT-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has started the implementation of the Capital Gains Tax in the FCT, in accordance with the Capital Gains Tax Act of 2004.

This tax mandates a ten percent levy on the total chargeable gains accrued to any individual upon the disposal of chargeable assets in a given year of assessment.

Haruna Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, disclosed this development during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the minister's approval of key initiatives is aimed at boosting revenue for the FCT.

"In the last three weeks, the minister has approved some initiatives that are huge and will certainly change the dynamics in terms of the bottom line. Just the other day, we submitted a draft proposal to the minister for the FCT property tax regulation," Abdullahi stated.

He further explained that the FCT-IRS Act empowers the minister to formulate a property tax regulation for the FCT. The draft proposal was submitted, reviewed, and subsequently approved by Minister Wike.

"We have an inter-agency collaboration whereby we review it because the draft was just done by the FCT-IRS, but that’s not enough; you need other stakeholders. So he approved the initiative to go ahead and review the draft and then come back. Subsequently, at the end of the day, he will sign the regulation, and it is gazetted and implemented. So that alone should tell you that there is a huge positive impact on the bottom line of the IGR in the city," Abdullahi added.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu