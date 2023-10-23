ADVERTISEMENT
FCT Police commence investigation into alleged attack on Yahaya Bello

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that the governor was on his way to an official engagement when the attack occurred on Sunday and the attackers were dressed in military uniforms.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Reacting to a statement by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo over alleged assassination attempt on Bello, he said: ”preliminary investigation showed that the alleged attack was a result of altercation between the military personnel at checkpoint and the governor’s motorcade.

”In investigation revealed that the crisis followed the refusal of the governor’s motorcade to stop at the military check point”.

The information commissioner had alleged that there was an assassination attempt on the governor, a few kilometers away from Abuja. Fanwo said the governor was on his way to an official engagement from Lokoka. He said the attack occurred at about 4pm on Sunday, adding that the attackers were dressed in military uniforms.

Fanwo said the attackers waylaid the governor’s motorcade and fired sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy.

“It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.

“The attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20pm,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
