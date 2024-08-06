FCT NMA wants Tinubu to wake up to his responsibilities, address hunger crisis

The Chairman of the association, Dr Charles Ugwuanyi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to him, the issue that led to the protest is hunger, occasioned by the cost of food that is biting Nigerians hard.

"We are calling on the president to make the economy friendly so the Nigerian will be able to put food on their table,” he said.

He also urged Tinubu to review the security situation in the country, which he said was seriously affected so many things.

“In recent times, President Tinubu’s desire to rescue the country from so many issues that have bedevilled it had thrown severe hardship on Nigerians.

“In spite of his efforts, the hunger and unbearable conditions in many parts of the country persisted, fueling public discontent.

“The dire economic situation has led many to view protests as a necessary outlet for their frustrations, such action also threaten national security of the country,” he stated.

Ugwuanyi said Nigerians were hungry and the government should wake up to their responsibility and rescue the country.

"Government must address the main issue of hunger and cost of food.