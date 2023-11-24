ADVERTISEMENT
Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school has 200 pupils, 6 classes and a creche built by the community without walls, except a zinc roof supported by pillars of wood.

Some-of-the-classrooms-at-Local-Education-Authority-Primary-School-Bagusa-in-Abuja [NAN]
The school under Abuja Municipal Area Council, with a population of about 200 pupils, had only six classes and a creche built by the community, but without walls, except a zinc roof supported by pillars of wood.

The class has only 16 desks, and of the six classes, only the crèche section had a cement floor, forcing the pupils to sit on the bare floor to learn. The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, made this known shortly after inspecting the school in Abuja on Thursday.

He told journalists that Wike was concerned about the condition of the school and the challenge it poses to the learning outcomes of the pupils. He said that for the short and long-term solution to the problem, the administration would complete the construction of existing classrooms built by the community and construct additional classrooms for the school.

This, according to him, will ensure the pupils properly transit from the primary level to Junior Secondary School on the same site. He added that the construction would be executed swiftly and efficiently to guarantee a conducive learning environment for the pupils.

He said that FCTA would collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders like the Universal Basic Education Board on the counterpart funding to expedite construction of the classrooms. To further safeguard the school land, Hayyo advised community members to keep off the school land.

He explained that the school was established by the previous administration, adding however, that no single structure was erected by the administration since establishment. He said that the deplorable state of the school was brought to the minister’s attention through a media publication and immediately directed an inspection visit and immediate action.

He added that the school would be converted to a modern school where both primary and junior secondary schools would be situated in the same location to ensure transition from primary to junior secondary school.

“At the secretariat level, we are committed to addressing the underlying issues that led to this unacceptable situation.

“We will work tirelessly to enhance infrastructure and ensure that no child’s education is compromised by inadequate facilities or unsafe conditions,” the mandate secretary said.

The pioneer Head Teacher of the School, Mr Chebawaza Katungu, expressed delight that the school has received the minister’s attention for prompt intervention. This, according to him, will ensure a safer and more suitable learning environment for quality teaching and learning.

Also speaking, the Chief of Bagusa Community, Mr Zakka Iyah, thanked the FCT minister for the prompt intervention. Iyah assured of the community’s cooperation when the construction began.

Minister Wike to reconstruct primary school where pupils sit on bare floor

