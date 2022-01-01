RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

Babafemi Busari

The minister announced his positive status on social media on Friday

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello. (Guardian)
FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello. (Guardian)

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister made the announcement concerning his status through his social media page on Facebook on Friday. The announcement made also included a message about him already isolating and receiving treatment that will quicken his recovery and enable him to return to his line of duty in due time.

The statement on his Facebook page read, “After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.”

He continued, “I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”

The statement has also been confirmed by the FCT minister’s spokesperson on Friday.

