FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

The minister appealed to those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello has contracted COVID-19.

The minister announced this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Bello said he decided to go for a COVID-19 test after he started feeling sick, adding that the result came out positive.

He said, “After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell since 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling, and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.”

Bello commended the medical personnel in the FCT for their efforts in curbing the spread of the disease.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

The minister also appealed to those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

