The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has called for a closer collaboration between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on road maintenance across the territory.

Aliyu made the appeal while receiving the management staff of FERMA, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Malam Nuruddeen Rafindadi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister, who commended the efforts of the agency on road maintenance, noted that FERMA had diligently and competently carried out its functions across the country.

She promised that the FCT Administration would continue to strengthen the relationship between both organisations and called on Abuja residents to avoid vandalising FERMA facilities in the territory.

Rafindadi had earlier said that the FCT Administration was very important to FERMA as a host city to many government agencies.

He pledged to consolidate the cordial relationship on road maintenance between the agency and the FCTA.

Rafindadi congratulated the minister over her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as long deserved recognition.

“We are here on informal visit and to use the occasion to congratulate you on your long deserved recognition both for the nation and your party, the All Progressives Congress.

“You really worked for the development of women and by extension the nation.

“To us at FERMA, the FCTA is very important to us as host government agency and large number of our professional colleagues resides in Abuja.

“Please treat everybody as special,” he said.