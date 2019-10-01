A statement by Austine Elemue, her Special Assistant on Media, said that the minister doled out assorted food items to the children of the home on behalf of the FCT Administration.

It said that the visit was aimed at showing love and care to the less privileged in the territory.

It quoted Aliyu as saying that the children were special gifts from God, and assuring them that the kind gesture would be extended to their brothers and sisters in other homes in the territory.

She also disclosed that skill acquisition centres in the FCT would be upgraded to cater for the needs of the less privileged.

“I came here today being the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria to celebrate with you and to tell you that we love you all.

“As a matter of fact, you are special gifts from God and it is our responsibility as government to cater for your basic needs.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I came to present to you our token as part of activities marking our independence anniversary as a nation.

“We thought it wise that people like you should not be left out in this very auspicious occasion. President Muhammadu Buhari is performing similar function at the presidential villa,” she said.

Aliyu called on spirited individuals and organisations to partner with government toward ensuring that the basic needs of the less privileged were met.

According to her, government alone cannot shoulder the numerous challenges facing the country in view of current economic realities.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Christian Ohaa, who described the gesture as “motherly affection, ” commended administrators of the Abuja Children Home for the upkeep of the inmates.

“Your mother, the FCT Minister of State, came to show you love and to tell you that you are special to her and to the administration.

“But above all, she is here to tell you that we are all equal before our creator.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the Home, its administrator, Hanatu Atar, thanked the FCT Administration for the kind gesture and assured the minister that the items would be judiciously used.