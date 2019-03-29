FCT Minister inaugurates 700-capacity NYSC hostel

The minister inaugurated the facility at the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Batch A set of corps members posted to the FCT for the one year mandatory national youth service.

Bello, who was represented by Mrs Safiya Umar, Director, Administration and Finance, FCT Administration, said that the administration has also allocated the corps FCT Secretariat an office complex in Maitama.

The minister, who assured that the administration would continue to remain a dependable partner of the scheme, urged camp officials to ensure a hitch-free and successful orientation.

I must advise all operatives to be professional in the discharge of their duties especially in the handling of corps members, protection of lives and property within and around the camp.

I expect a resolute synergy and an intrinsic relationship between all camp officials to ensure a hitch-free and successful orientation exercise.

The FCTA remains a dependable partner to the NYSC and in furtherance of our commitment, we have allocated the NYSC FCT Secterariate a befitting office complex at Maitama, Abuja.

I am reliably informed that the management has taken possession of the new complex cutting short their temporary use of the Kubwa camp secretariat.

I urge all corps members to continue to stay out of crime, illicit and alcoholic beverages. Ensure you marry your deeds and choices to reflect the tenets of the oath of allegiance you subscribe to today.

I charge you to be passionate about the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme of the scheme during your orientation as your future is created by what you do today, the minister said.

Bello assured corps members that their security and welfare remained the exclusive responsibility of the FCTA and the NYSC.

The NYSC FCT Cordinator, Mr Bello Ballama, said that a total of 3,022 corps members had registered and been sworn-in for the 2019 Batch A in the territory.

He said that 1,731 out of the number were female and 1,291 were male.

The Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, who was represented by Justice Babangida Hassan, led corps members in the swearing of the oath of allegiance.

The orientation course for the 2019 Batch A set of corps members commenced on March 27 and would end on April 16.

After the orientation course, corps members would be posted to various private and public organisations within the territory.