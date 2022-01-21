RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT minister condoles with President Buhari over Pasali’s death

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the National Coordinator Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Presidency]
Aliyu, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, described the death of the All Progressives Party stalwart which occurred on Jan, 18, as shocking.

She described Pasali’s demised as a huge loss to the progressive’s fold,” thus too deep to President Buhari.”

Aliyu said the late patriot was committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, adding that he built his ideas of nationhood on true sustaining democratic principles.

“The death of the National Coordinator Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, an ally of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, in submission to the will of Almighty Allah is indeed shocking.

“The demise of the National Coordinator at this critical time of our development is a huge loss to the progressive’s fold and one too deep to Mr President.

“The late patriot was committed to the peace, unity and progress of our nation. He was the one that built his ideas of nationhood on true sustaining democratic principles.”

The minister also commiserated with members of the Buhari Campaign Organisation nationwide on the great loss, while noting that his death had also thrown dark clouds over the APC family in Plateau.

She enjoined all to put his family in prayers at this critical time while praying Allah to grant him Al Jannah.

