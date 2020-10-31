Aliyu, in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Friday in Abuja, described the hoodlums as “enemies of the state”.

She called on the state government to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

“Government must remain resolute and be focused on repositioning the health sector for efficient service delivery,” she said.

While acknowledging that the destruction was enormous, she expressed the hope that the state would bounce back better and stronger.

“My heart broke when I saw the wanton destruction on our essential drugs warehouse by hoodlums.

“I was particularly pained that these enemies of the state and heartless looters came in at a time when the state government is taking steps to equip our health centres in view of the global health challenges.

“Nevertheless, I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that this trying period is just a passing phase, and Kogi state will come out better and stronger.

“I urge Gov. Yahaya Bello not to be deterred by this very sad development, but be focused in his health sector recovery efforts,” Aliyu said.

The minister, however commended the Police Command in Kogi for the arrest of suspected looters of items at various warehouses in Lokoja, the state capital.

She called on the Commissioner of Police to work hard toward ridding the state of criminals masquerading as protesters in the state.