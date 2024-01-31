FCT market women donate yams, pepper, others to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

The National President of the association, Felicia Sani, said that the donation was aimed at formally welcoming Mrs Tinubu to Abuja. Sani said that the donation was also to formally adopt the First Lady as a member of the association, given her positive contributions to the well-being of women nationwide.

According to her, market women, under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, are excelling in their businesses because of the peaceful environment that he has provided since assumption of office.

She urged the first lady to continue to support market women at all levels with the needed resources to enable them to expand their businesses. Sani said that market women deserved all the support that would help them expand their trades and add value to the nation’s economy.

She called on Nigerians to work for the good of the country and avoid actions that could ignite crisis.

“We have adopted the wife of Mr President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, because of her love for market women and Nigerians in general.

“We are trying as women but more support from the first lady is needed,” she said.