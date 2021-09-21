RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT leads with 121 as NCDC registers 393 infections, 6 deaths

The latest positive samples were recorded in 14 states and the FCT.

Test tubes used for coronavirus tests [Twitter/@nighealthwatch]

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday topped the table of COVID-19 infections in the country, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 393 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths.

The agency, which disclosed the figures on its official website on Tuesday morning, indicated that the additional infections were an increase on the 168 reported on Sunday, and it brings to 202,191 the total number cases in the country.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in 14 states and the FCT, which led the chart with 121 cases, a far cry from the only 15 cases it recorded on Sunday.

The agency stated that others were: Lagos (86), Edo (70), Delta (30), Rivers (24), Plateau (16), Benue (11), Cross River (10), Abia (8), Bayelsa (4), Gombe (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (3), Adamawa (2) and Taraba (1) .

"Today’s report includes: backlog of one confirmed case for Taraba for September 18, 2021 and zero cases from Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States," NCDC said.

According to the public health agency, till date, 190,901 cases had been discharged as 2661 deaths were recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the country had tested a total of over 2,997,060 million samples from its roughly 200 million population, while there were over 8,629 active cases across the country.

The NCDC also said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

FCT leads with 121 as NCDC registers 393 infections, 6 deaths

