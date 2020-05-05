The session was in three courts presided over by Justices Salisu Garba, Hussein Baba- Yusuf and Peter Affen.

Speaking during the test-run, Justice Ishaq Bello, FCT Chief Judge said such innovations would help to address some of the lapses in smooth justice delivery.

“Virtual Court proceedings have become necessary in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, necessitating social distancing.

“We should not project defeatist attitude towards such innovations. It is this innovation that will redress so many of these lapses.Because the moment we appreciate the value of this, the more we will buckle up and tighten up to make sure the proper things are done.

“This is also a challenge to the correctional service centres. They must be up and doing in providing standby generator sets not only for court proceedings but also for the well-being of the inmates,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that a lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Ukaegbu, whose matter was heard in Justice Garba’s court expressed joy over the move by the FCT judiciary.

“I call on my colleagues to key into the innovation which allows one to participate in court sittings wherever one may be.

“This will ensure timely and efficient disposal of cases,”he said.