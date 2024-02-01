ADVERTISEMENT
FCT community bestows Warlord, Sarkin Yaki, title on Wike

FCT community bestows Warlord, "Sarkin Yaki" title on Wike [NAN]

The Aguma of Gwagwalada, Chief Mohammad Magaji announced this on Thursday when the Minister inaugurated an emergency construction and rehabilitation of the nine-kilometre Paikon Kore – Ibwa Road, in the area council.

Magaji who commended Wike for the giant strides in rural development within a short time he assumed office said they were eagerly expecting his approval for coronation.

While thanking the Minister for taking the bold steps to develop rural communities in the FCT, Magaji expressed optimism that the project would facilitate the development of the area

Inaugurating the project, Wike said it was part of 30-kilometre roads that would be constructed across the six area councils of the territory.

He assured the residents that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda was not mere talk but action.

The Minister explained that the road construction was designed to make rural dwellers comfortable and open rural communities for development.

He added that two additional roads would be constructed in each of the area councils before the end of the year, to add up to three rural roads per area council.

The minister blamed the spate of rural-urban migration on the lack of roads and other basic amenities needed to make life comfortable.

According to him, the project will not only address insecurity but improve access to schools, enable evacuation of farm produce to the market and boost economic activities.

The minister assured the contractor that funding would not be a problem, stressing that he would accept nothing short of the expected quality.

“Funding will not be a problem but do it well; the people are entitled to quality roads.

“I will not tell you when I will come here for inspection. I will not also depend on a report from the director overseeing the project.

“What I will depend on is what I see with my own eyes,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, pointed out that the lack of access roads in communities had stagnated development in rural areas.

“For too long, the lack of proper road infrastructure has hindered the progress of our rural communities.

“Farmers have struggled to transport their produce to markets; students have faced difficulties reaching schools; and medical emergencies have been compounded by the challenges of accessing timely healthcare,” she said.

Dr Olusegun Olusa, Oversite Director, Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA, said the project, awarded to Setraco Nigeria Ltd, will be delivered before May 29 to mark President Tinubu’s one year in office.

The Chairman, of Gwagwalada Area Council, Abubakar Giri, commended the minister for the gesture, which he described as the first rural project to be executed by the FCT minister in the area.

Giri said the road, when completed, would improve security in rural communities due to improved access to communities and boost the economy of the people.

According to him, 90 per cent of the people in the area are farmers, who will benefit immensely from the road projects by evacuating agricultural produce to the market.

