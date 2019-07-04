The development is in line with the Bank’s strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while also promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. This brings to 3 the number of branches of FCMB in Osun state and 206 nationwide.

The location of the branch had taken into consideration convenience for residents and businesses in Ile-Ife and neighbouring towns in the State. Apart from the experienced financial experts deployed to the branch, it is equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure. This combination ensures convenient transactions and sundry financial services delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed environment.

Among the dignitaries that graced the launch of the branch were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Hon. Elugbaju Olayera, traditional and community leaders, captains of industry, among other guests.

In his speech, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments. Mr. Nuru, who was represented by the Executive Director, Business Development, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said that:

‘’Though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels, such as FCMBMobile, FCMBOnline, *329# USSD code and ATMs spread widely across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking. This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC) in a conducive and convenient environment’’.

The Managing Director assured that while the Bank will sustain the pursuit of its digital banking agenda as a forward looking financial services operator, it will continue to support the financial inclusion vision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN by ensuring that every customer is adequately served on any channel in which such services are needed to meet their respective lifestyles, needs and experience.

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said:

"Our Ile-Ife branch, just like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it, something special in terms of structure and aesthetics. Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste, is non-pollutant and great for the environment. In addition to this, the Branch will also offer excellent customer experience provided by our team of professionals. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for customers, using our robust technology platform’’.

In his goodwill message at the ceremony, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, described the opening of an FCMB branch in his domain as another milestone in the annals of the historical city, which is acknowledged as the cradle of civilisation. He stated that:

‘’The coming of FCMB to Ife is a welcome development that will further boost economic activities of our people. The Bank has a track record of performance and support to individuals and businesses. In the whole of Ife land, this is the most beautiful Bank as we all can see. I implore our people to patronise FCMB. We also urge the Bank to extend the support it provides in other areas to Ifeland’’.

In the same vein, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was represented by the Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Hon. Elugbaju Olayera, hailed FCMB for its commitment to national development through various forms of support to the private and public sectors. According to him:

"We commend the effort of the management of FCMB for deeming it fit to site a branch in Ife. The establishment of the Branch will go a long way to improve the economy of Ife and its environ and I have no doubt that our people will transact business with the Bank".

See pictures from the launch below:

