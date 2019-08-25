One of the 77 Nigerians on the FBI cyber-fraud suspects, Chika Odionyenma, was reportedly appointed by Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as a member of his inauguration committee.

On Thursday, August 22, 2019, the United States Department of Justice released the names of indicted 77 Nigerians in connection to massive fraud and Odionyenma is number twenty on the list.

Since the names were released, videos and pictures of the suspects have surfaced online.

Reports have also established links between two of the suspects and Nigerian politicians.

A report by TheCable revealed that Odionyenma was recently, appointed by Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha as a member of his inauguration committee.

A copy of the letter signed by the governor on the appointment of Odionyenma into the committee reads:

“Following my successful declaration as Governor-elect of Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and my subsequent receipt of certificate of return thereof, I have duly constituted an inauguration planning and handover committee, with the responsibility of liaising with the existing government to ensure a smooth handover of power to our party on 29th May, 2019.”

“I will be pleased if you can serve as a Member of the Sub-Committee on Logistics. The committees will be inaugurated on Tuesday 9th April 2019, Rockview Hotel Owerri at 12 noon.

“I trust you will avail us your expertise and time in carrying out this assignment to support quest to rebuild Imo.

“While recognizing your sacrifice, accept my congratulations.”

Earlier, a photo of the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo and Jerry Ikogho, another Nigerian on the FBI list surfaced online.

Ikogho is number three on the FBI list and Nigerians have been reacting to the photo he took with Keyamo, who was recently inaugurated as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting to the photo, Keyamo confirmed that he and Ikogho were born in Ughelli, Delta state, and grew up as childhood friends.

The minister also said the picture was taking in 2011 at the burial ceremony of one of the two other men in the picture.

He also said Ikogho came from a decent home, adding that the suspect left Nigeria about a decade ago.