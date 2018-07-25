news

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has welcomed his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, announced that he has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Governor, he had to leave the APC because he was constantly being attacked by the state chapter.

While welcoming the Governor, Fayose called on other state Governors to move over to the PDP.

He said this in a post on Twitter: “I welcome my brother, Governor Samuel Ortom to the @OfficialPDPNig. I expect other forward looking and progressive governors to leave the APC sinking ship too. Together we must rescue Nigeria from these tyrants presently occupying Aso Presidential Villa. God bless Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: Here are 4 reasons behind Benue Governor's dumped APC

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

PDP welcomes Ortom

The PDP has also issued a statement welcoming the Benue state Governor to its fold.

Over 50 members of the National Assembly dumped the APC for the PDP on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.