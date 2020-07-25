Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Fayose also asked the President to sack the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei to show he’s not in support of corruption.

The former governor said this in a series of tweets on Friday, July 24, 2020.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly is currently investigating the alleged financial mismanagement at the NDDC.

While being grilled on Monday, July 20, 2020, by the lawmakers, Pondei lost consciousness and was rushed out of the Conference Room 231, venue of the investigative hearing.

Reacting to this, Fayose in a tweet alleged that both Akpabio and Pondei have been celebrating ‘the success of their National Assembly drama with hot pepper soup’.

He said, “With this level of fraud exposed in NDDC, Buhari must sack Akpabio now.

“The President can’t continue to treat looting of public treasury as family affair and his fight against corruption as instrument of persecution against opposition figures.

“By keeping in his govt the likes of Akpabio and the NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, who went about celebrating the success of their National Assembly drama with hot pepper soup and assorted drinks, the President will only be reinforcing the conclusion that he supports corruption.”