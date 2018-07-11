Fayose replies Kogi Gov, calls him an inexperienced small boy

news

Governor Ayo Fayose has reacted to the comments made by the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Ekiti on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Governor Bello had earlier vowed to tame Governor Fayose during the governorship election on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

He said “Nobody has monopoly of stupidity. We shall tame him on Saturday.

“I want to talk, I want to yarn. There are two categories of people I want to address here today. First, the Nigerian youth, secondly, the Kogi citizens that are living in Ekiti state.

“Yesterday, we entered into a covenant with Nigerian youth in Ekiti state. When we were coming yesterday from Kogi state, we decided to come by road to address my people.

“Our grandfather, great grandfathers, fathers and mothers for over 100 years lived in Ekiti state. And as such, more than 75% of the farm centres are occupied by the people of Kogi state. In fact, it means, wherever we voted, it is surely victory. Exactly the way we did it in Ondo state, we are going to repeat it here in Ekiti state.

“We heard that there was stakeholders meeting and there is someone called Fayose, and he disrupted it. Wallahi, he is lucky that I was not there. Anyway, that one is bygone. Saturday, we will send him packing from governance. I will be here with you. Nobody will intimidate you.

“Your Excellency, I have already entered into covenant with them and they have promised me that they will not be intimidated, that somebody does not have monopoly of stupidity. We shall tame him on Saturday.”

Dog in my house

In his response, Governor Fayose said “Tell Yahaya Bello that I cannot continue to reply the dog in my house. Yeye Bello is a small boy, he has no experience, he is an ordinary driver.”

“He is a small boy, I don’t want to join issues with him. But tell him to learn from Ekiti when he is going back. He should see that flyover, there is nothing like that in Kogi.

“There is no good road in Kogi. When you are coming from Ondo state, there is no good road until you get to Ekiti. When you are coming from Kogi, there is no good road until you get to Ekiti,” he added.