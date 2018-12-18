Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, says his predecessor and one time successor, Ayodele Fayose, lived his life as though tomorrow will never come.

Daily Post reports that Fayose was booed during the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

When the boo boys came calling

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, lamented that miscreants invaded Emmanuel Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti and booed the former governor to no end.

Fayose had alleged that the boo-boys had been hired by Fayemi and the APC to make life a living hell for him on the day.

However, in a statement made available by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Segun Dipe, Fayemi said Fayose invited the booing on himself and should blame no one else for his predicament.

“Fayose lived as if there was no tomorrow, he reigned as if there was no expiry date to his regime. He trampled on the rights of the people, treating them like slaves in their own land”, Fayemi said.

The governor added that Fayose was booed by those he had offended while his reign lasted.

“Our findings about the unfortunate fate that befell the former governor is that he was indeed booed, but by those he had offended within his own party, the PDP, who felt bruised and pained about the way he enslaved them within their own party.

“Fayose is the architect of his own misfortune. He will be living in a fool’s paradise to think the people will forget all his sins too quickly. He is now being haunted by his past misdeeds", Fayemi said.

A succession plan gone wrong

Fayose handed over to Fayemi on October 16, the same day he kept a date with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged corruption.

The former governor unsuccessfully tried to install his protégé as governor of the Southwest state on July 15, 2018.