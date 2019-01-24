This is as the governor signed into law, the N129.9 state budget for 2019, as part of events to mark his 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the governor said while giving account of his stewardship in Ado Ekiti, that the debt profile included local loans and other debts.

He gave the breakdown of the debts as; Loans, N57.694 billion; Unpaid Salary Arrears, N16.777 billion; Outstanding Leave Bonus to workers, N4.402 billiin; Pension and Gratuity Arrears, 39.775 billion; Outstanding Corpers Allowance, N28.883 million.

Others are; Outstanding Subventiins to institutions, N4.770 billion; Outstanding Contractors Claims, N28.575 billion; Outstanding Furniture Allowance, 470.2 million; Outstanding Severance Allowance, N586.144 milliin; Monetized Vehicle Arrears, N101.243 million: Outstanding Warrants, N386.777 million, Outstanding FIRS Obligation; N184.2 million;, Traditional Rulers Arrears, N150.214 million; Judgment Debts, N95.214 million, and other Outstanding Liabilities of N1.792 billion.

NAN reports that Fayose had dismissed the claim as frivolous and evasive.

Fayoses Media Assistant, Lere Olayinka said in Ado Ekiti that the claim was a spurious claims by the governor to cover-up alleged failure by his government to embark on any meaningful project since assuming office.

The former governor, however, failed to state how much he left as debt for the state.

On his part, Fayemi insisted that his administration inherited a state that was in total chaos, with a people severely disoriented under a suppressive government that had raised and promoted deceit into a state craft.

According to him, the last 100 days have clearly shown to us, in a very practical manner, that with clarity of vision, the resolve to push through and the unflinching support of the people, there are endless possibilities in our capacities to steer our state on the path of progress.

Despite the meager resources at our disposal, we are meticulously delivering on our promises to the people through our various short, medium and long term socio-economic intervention programmes

We must examine our tortuous path with a view to charting a new course for a prosperous destination, not only for us, but also for our unborn children, he said.

NAN reports that the governor condemned borrowing to finance what he called white elephant project by the past administration, describing it as unproductive, self serving and grossly unpatriotic.

He explained that the many successes stories recorded by his administration within a spate of 100 days in office was made possible as a result of his genuine resolve to serve the people diligently and passionately.

He called on all Ekiti people for support and cooperation for the administration to build on the gains of the past three months.

All hands must be on the deck to move Ekiti forward economically, socially and politically.

I also enjoin you all to keep supporting us, especially in the areas of tax payment and selfless suggestions on how to jointly move Ekiti State forward.

NAN reports that earlier, the Governor had signed into law the 2019 appropriation bill and promised that the state would experience progress and development in the next few years.

The event included the flagging off of construction work on the abandoned 41-year-old New Iyin road road, and an empowerment training for 6,300 women and youths in the state.

In his speech, at the empowerment training, Director General, National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Dr. Nasir Ladan, described Fayemis 100 days in office as impressive.

He called on the women and youths in the state shortlisted for training in various skills by the NDE and State Government to commit themselves to the exercise.