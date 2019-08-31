Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Friday, August 30, 2019, explained how some people trailed and attacked him when he went to Ekiti State House of Assembly on the invitation of the state’s lawmakers.

According to Punch, Ekiti lawmakers had invited Foyose for questioning over allegations of financial misappropriation levied against him, but when he was leaving the house, the former said some people trailed him purposely to attack him.

He said, “It was on our way from the Assembly that some people trailed us in a Pick-up purposely to attack us. We managed to escape. In short, one of them nearly broke my head.

Fayose said he went to the house to honour the invitation of the lawmakers, saying 'a clear conscience fears no accusation’.

“ When I got to the Assembly, they said they were not ready and that they would inform me when they were ready. As a matter of fact, since they accused me of financial misappropriation, they were supposed to be ready.”

According to Punch, the State Assembly had summoned Fayose; a former Speaker of the Assembly, Kola Oluwawole; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Mr Dapo Olagunju; a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Kola Kolade; and the 16 local government chairmen elected during Fayose’s tenure over allegations bordering on misappropriation of funds.

Speaking about the lawmakers’ invitation, Fayose said, “I got this by noon yesterday (Thursday) and I called the Speaker to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed it. You know my style. When the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) wanted me, I told them ‘I’m here’.

“So, I have come to the House of Assembly to tell them I’m available for their questions. I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there was no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship.”

Responding to Fayose’s claims, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye said the former governor tried to ‘ambush’ the lawmakers by coming to the house unannounced.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, said, “After the resolution of the Assembly at the plenary on Thursday inviting the former governor to appear before the House, he called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true.

“The Speaker confirmed to Mr Fayose that it was true and that was the end of the discussion.

“When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly.

“The former governor was accorded his due respect on arrival at the House of Assembly, being a former first citizen of the state.”

Punch reports that when the Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu was contacted, he said he had not been briefed about any attack on Fayose.