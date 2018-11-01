news

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has slammed the state's Chief Justice, Ayodeji Daramola, over the comment he made on the court complex built by his administration.

The former governor said the justice should grow up and show his hatred towards him without hiding it.

According to a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the former governor, who was reacting to a statement by Daramola bad-mouthing the new state-of-the-art High Court complex constructed by the Fayose administration, said Daramola should either commend him or "he could as well shut up his mouth and stop behaving like a cry-baby".

Justice Daramola had described the new complex building as an hybrid of absurdity that could not be put to use.

In response, Adelusi said, "It is shameless Pull-Him-Down syndrome at work: Daramola was there at commissioning; he should have spoken there and then or is he a coward? Disparaging Fayose now is an act of cowardice. Speaking now after Fayose has left office tantamounts to back-biting and stabbing the former governor in the back."

Adelusi said he was not surprised by what Justice Daramola said because the judge was sad that such a complex was built by somebody he hated with a passion.

He said, "Throughout the four years of Fayose's administration, Justice Daramola never attended state functions personally and on the day when the foundation of the new high court complex was being laid, Justice Daramola openly expressed doubt of Fayose completing the project.

"In this regard, what does any right-thinking person expect Justice Daramola to say of one of Fayose's legacy projects?"

He added that the high court complex built by Fayose is world class and the first of its kind since the creation of Ekiti state in 1996.