Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged immediate governor of Imo and Ogun State, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun respectively to surrender themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose advised the two former governors following reports that the anti-graft agency arrested Okorocha his wife, Nkechi.

Reacting to the reports, Fayose took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, May 30, 2019, said he was not sure if the purported arrest of Okorocha by the EFCC was true or not, adding that he was sure the anti-graft agency would come for the governor.

The former governor also went on to welcome Okorocha to the EFCC Alumni, while asking the agency not to forget Amosun.

“Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come. However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too. While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has denied arresting Okorocha.

The EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the report “is fake”.