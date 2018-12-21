She made the call at the 2018 Ekiti children party on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, who described children as the leaders of tomorrow ,urged them to be dedicated to their educational ambition.

She further called on the children to emulate the humility of Jesus Christ in all areas of their lives and remain humble always .

The governo’s wife said she was happy to be back in the state and to celebrate with the children, adfing that she loved being in the presence of little ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that children, in their hundreds, had fun as they participated in different competitions such as dancing and eating.

The presence of the santa claus added colour to the event as the children received various gifts and danced with him.

Some of the children, including Master Daniel Lawal and Oluwanimi Olowo, who spoke to NAN, commended the wife of the governor for the opportunity.