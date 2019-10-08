Fayemi, who described women as “great managers of men, resources and indispensable supporters of successful ventures,” said women should be given the platform to showcase their potentials.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by Fayemi’s Special Assistant on Media, Funmi Ajala, said the governor’s wife made the submission at the National Women’s Conference in Osogbo with the theme: ‘Woman: Pioneer of Change for Inclusive Participation in Development.”

“The nation is on the right course to sustainable development when women are being given rights and support to garner their managerial skills,” she said.

Fayemi also lauded the initiative of her Osun counterpart, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, in consistently hosting the programme to address issues central to women’s sustainable development.

“The programme has helped in bonding women, uniting and encouraging them to be a strong pillar to their husbands and the society,” she said.

Mrs Betty Akeredolu (Herald)

Some governors’ wives, Mrs Betty Akeredolu (Ondo), Mrs Bamidele Abiodun (Ogun), Mrs Olufolake Abdulrasaq (Kwara) and Mrs Ibijoke Sanwoolu (Lagos)-in their goodwill messages highlighted the roles of women in society, saying they remain the source of happiness in their homes and societies.