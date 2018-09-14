Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fayemi won't stop at nothing to blackmail me - Fayose

Fayose Fayemi won't stop at nothing to blackmail me - Ekiti Governor

The Ekiti governor, who signed the supplementary budget into law, said Fayemi  has no moral right to attack him over the request.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Ekiti governor, who signed the supplementary budget into law, said Fayemi  has no moral right to attack him over the request.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose has accused governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi of finding every means to blackmail him.

The governor made this known on Friday, September 14, 2018, while signing the 2018 supplementary budget of N9.9bn into law.

It is laughable that Fayemi won’t stop at anything to blackmail me even when he had to go to a ridiculous level.

“When Fayemi finally resumes, he can turn the state upside down, history will record him,” the governor said.

ALSO READ: Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget

Fayose attacks Fayemi over 2018 supplementary budget

The Ekiti governor, who signed the supplementary budget into law, said Fayemi  has no moral right to attack him over the request.

Fayose needs to sit down, be humble play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Punch)

 

The governor said it is on record that the governor-elect once signed a similar supplementary budget barely a month to his exit from office.

It is amusing to hear that Dr Kayode Fayemi said the revised budget being signed today was unnecessary. He (Fayemi) signed his own on September 15, 2014, exactly a month to his leaving office, now I’m signing my own on September 14. They should keep quiet and stop crying wolf, I’m still the governor," he said.

Continuing, Fayose said, “This revised budget being signed today September 14, 2018, Fayemi did sign the same kind of budget on September 15, 2014, when he had less than a month to leave office. Maybe he has forgotten, but Ekiti people are not suffering from dementia and are students of history.

“The Clerk of the House in 2014 when Fayemi signed his revised budget, Mr Tola Esan is still the clerk and he is here today. We are not robots and when there are things to attend to we will still do that before we leave office."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DGbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

In Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget
Ekiti Election Petition Fayemi, APC assembles 35 Lawyers, 1,009 witnesses
Boko Haram Fayose asks FG to tell Nigerians the truth about reported attack on soldiers
Fayose Ekiti Governor tells EFCC he'll surrender immediately he hands over to Fayemi
Fayose Gov's letter to EFCC is a diversionary tactic to escape from the country - APC
Lifeless President Governor Fayose mocks Buhari on Twitter
In Ekiti Local Government workers begin indefinite strike Friday
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter
Aminu Tambuwal Group cautions Governor over unguarded statement against President
Fayose Gov. vows to complete, deliver all onging projects before leaving office

Local

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna Gov. appoints former AIG, Abbass as Security Adviser
Buhari President greets Alake of Egba Land at 75
Buhari is healthier that 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige
Minimum Wage Workers must smile before 2019 elections, says Ngige
Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy
DSS Edwin Clark, others call Buhari the most tribalistic president over agency's new DG