Fayemi won't stop at nothing to blackmail me - Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose has accused governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi of finding every means to blackmail him.

The governor made this known on Friday, September 14, 2018, while signing the 2018 supplementary budget of N9.9bn into law.

“It is laughable that Fayemi won’t stop at anything to blackmail me even when he had to go to a ridiculous level.

“When Fayemi finally resumes, he can turn the state upside down, history will record him,” the governor said.

Fayose attacks Fayemi over 2018 supplementary budget

The Ekiti governor, who signed the supplementary budget into law, said Fayemi has no moral right to attack him over the request.

The governor said it is on record that the governor-elect once signed a similar supplementary budget barely a month to his exit from office.

“It is amusing to hear that Dr Kayode Fayemi said the revised budget being signed today was unnecessary. He (Fayemi) signed his own on September 15, 2014, exactly a month to his leaving office, now I’m signing my own on September 14. They should keep quiet and stop crying wolf, I’m still the governor," he said.

Continuing, Fayose said, “This revised budget being signed today September 14, 2018, Fayemi did sign the same kind of budget on September 15, 2014, when he had less than a month to leave office. Maybe he has forgotten, but Ekiti people are not suffering from dementia and are students of history.

“The Clerk of the House in 2014 when Fayemi signed his revised budget, Mr Tola Esan is still the clerk and he is here today. We are not robots and when there are things to attend to we will still do that before we leave office."