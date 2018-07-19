Fayemi will examine Fayose's govt but not for probe

news

Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will be looking into incumbent governor Ayodele Fayose's administration with the aim of not repeating his mistakes and not to probe him.

Fayemi stated this on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in Abuja after he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The governor-elect vowed to look into the books of the current administration in the state to know why salaries of workers have not been paid for at least six months.

“Well l think we need to remove this election from personalities. This was an election that we fought on issues and it will be irresponsible on my part to come here and say that we will not examine what transpired in the last four years in the manner of government.

“What was received in Ekiti state and the expenditure in that period, why were we not able to pay salaries in the state. These issues should be examined in the interest of good governance,” he said.

Examining books isn't to probe Fayose - Fayemi

Fayemi also told newsmen that his decision to examine the records of Fayose’s government is not with the aim of probing the incumbent governor or his deputy but to avoid making the mistakes of the outgoing administration.

“It is not about probing Fayose, probing Eleka etc, it is about not repeating the mistakes of the past and giving our people good government. So, we will also involve in looking at what transpired in the last four years,” he said.

We are ready to hit the ground running - Fayemi

The ex-minister of mines and steel also said his transitional committee was already working on how his administration will hit the ground running.

“We are in the business of putting the government together. We are in the transition stage we beginning to look into the record of the state, its assets and liabilities and we expect the outgoing government to extend its hands of cooperation to us.

“We will engage also all of our professionals to ensure that we deliver good governance to Ekiti people. That is what they voted for and that is what we intend to give. So, basically, this three months will be used for this purpose,” he said.

Fayemi defeated the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate , Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, in the July 14 election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.

Fayemi met with President Buhari on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in the company of Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, and Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.