The governor also said he had no preferred candidates for the Dec. 7 election.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, quoted Fayemi as urging the leadership of the state chapter of the party to ensure a transparent and hitch-free process in the emergence of councillorship and chairmanship candidates.

He said every effort must be made to ensure genuine consensus on candidates’ emergence, adding that clear primary should be the mode of selection where consensus was impossible.

The governor also cautioned against ” dropping his name ” in a bid to scuttle laid down procedure.

“Primaries must be well done in a way that even losers will know that they lost fair and square and I have no preferred candidate anywhere.

“Everybody should go and work for the support of their people. After all, I too went through primaries even as a former governor and leader of the party,” he said.

The governor further urged members of the party to show good examples to others by observing laid down rules of the party and ensuring that differences arising from the contest were resolved amicably.