Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has paid a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi after Ekiti monarchs slammed his for meddling with their affairs.

The state government shared photos of the governor at the palace of Alaafin in on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Oyo State.

Fayemi visited the first class monarch in Yorubaland after some monarchs in his state tackled the Alaafin over ‘undue interference’.

In a letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the monarchs under the aegis of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers asked the governor to warn the Alaafin to mind his business because they are not part of the defunct Oyo empire.

The monarch’s letter was a reaction to an earlier letter written by the Alaafin to Governor Kayode Fayemi advising him against the query he issued to 16 Ekiti monarchs over alleged insubordination.

In his letter, the first class monarch warned Fayemi against treating the traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity, saying the governor should not import any subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

Reacting to the Alaafin’s letter, Ekiti monarchs urged Makinde to warn the Alaafin to stop interfering in chieftaincy matters in their state.

The Council says Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s letter to Fayemi was absolutely unwarranted, adding the Alaafin cannot superintend over the monarchy in Ekiti State because the state was never and will never be part of Oyo empire.

The Council also describes the Alaafin as a ‘meddlesome interloper’, who enjoys stirring controversies and crises where there are none.