The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, announced the appointment of Adetifa, an Ayede-Ekiti indigene, as the new DG of NCDC.

Adetifa replaced the immediate past DG of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who recently bagged a World Health Organisation (WHO) appointment.

Fayemi urged the new NCDC boss to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President, by improving on the excellent track records of his predecessor.

Similarly, the governor has hailed the appointment of Ijero- Ekiti born Dr Damola Dada, into the membership of the Health Sector Reform Committee, set up by the Federal Government on Monday.

The committee was set up develop and implement Health Sector Reform Programmes for the country, in collaboration with state governments and the FCT.

Dada, until his appointment, was also a member of the Ekiti COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

Fayemi urged him to demonstrate his exceptional leadership qualities and professionalism, in the course of the national assignment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti, I thank the President for considering these two excellent professionals from the state, for the opportunities to serve their fatherland through these strategic positions.

“We are convinced that they will not only add value to their respective organisations, they will demonstrate high levels of integrity and the ethos integrity for which the people of Ekiti are known.