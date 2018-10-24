Fayemi signs order revoking education levies in Ekiti schools

news

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has signed an executive order revoking education levies in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The governor made the announcement in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, at a forum attended by stakeholders in the education sector on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

He disclosed that the government has the responsibility of providing free education from primary to secondary level.

"Statistics show more students have dropped out of schools in Ekiti in the last four years. The levies imposed violate the constitutional policy of universal access to basic education throughout the country," Fayemi said.

In 2016, the administration of former governor, Ayodele Fayose, instituted a N1,000 per term education levy for private schools, and N500 for public schools.

Fayemi also announced on Wednesday that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million as car and housing loans for teachers in government schools across the state.