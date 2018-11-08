Fayemi pledges not to abandon Fayose's projects

news

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi pledged that his government will not abandon projects inherited from Ayodele Fayose's administration in the state.

The governor stated that though he may disagree with his predecessor on some projects, abandoning them would amount to wasting the resources of the state.

Fayemi stated this during his tour of The Gifted Academy built by the administration of Fayose in Afao Ekiti part of the state.

He said, "All the projects left behind by the Oni administration. It was my government that completed some of the roads started by Oni. It was my government that completed Ipoti-Odo Owa- Ila Orangun road, Otun-Osun-Iloro road, Isan – Ilemeso road, we completed the House of Assembly complex. It has always been our intention to see governance in a continuum frame.

"We don't make discreet compartmentalization of governance but where we are today, it is inevitable, we have to take a comprehensive look at all projects whether we have the resources to work on them is another matter.

"The important thing is these have been funded by Ekiti money not by a particular governor who embarked on the project. I may disagree with many of the things put in place by my predecessor but I don't think it is in my place to abandon them because I am abandoning the resources of the state."

During his inauguration speech on October 16, Fayemi described Fayose's tenure as an error.

He said, "As much as today marks the beginning of a new phase in our history as a people, it also signals the end of an era, or more appropriately, the end of an error. Without a doubt, Ekiti has been through a terrible wilderness experience within the last four years."

Governor Fayemi listed agriculture and rural development, social development, infrastructure and industrial development and entrenching the knowledge economy as the cardinal points his administration will focus on.