Fayemi meets Buhari after Ekiti gubernatorial election victory

Ekiti Election Fayemi meets Buhari after gubernatorial victory

The Ekiti State governor-elect presented his certicate of return to the president.

  • Published:
Fayemi meets Buhari after Ekiti gubernatorial election victory play President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Dr Kayode Fayemi (right) (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

Newly-elected Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa days after his victory in the state's gubernatorial election.

Fayemi defeated the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, in the July 14 election as he won 197,459 votes to his opponent's 178,121 votes.

Fayemi met with President Buhari on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in the company of Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, and Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Fayemi, Buhari's former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, presented his certificate of return to the president, as he returns to the role for the second time after a stint as governor between 2010 and 2014.

The certificate was issued to him by Prince Solomon Soyebi, a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, July 18.

Fayose blows hot over Fayemi's victory

Incumbent Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has attacked Fayemi and Buhari over the conduct of the state's election which he alleged was marred by violence and illegal vote-buying.

In a statement signed by Fayose's Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Monday, July 16, the governor boasted that he doesn't lose battles.

He said, "I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold with my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don't lose battles and I will not lose this. I will laugh last.

"The President should note what the Bible says which applies to him, 'He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.'

"It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres , scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

"If APC has truly won, why is it that there is no jubilation in Ekiti? The victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic. We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God."

In a video that emerged earlier on Monday, the governor had appealed for calm in the state while remaining defiant that the election was manipulated to crown the APC. He said the party will seek a solution within the confines of the law and advised Ekiti residents to stay calm while the party resolves the issue.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

