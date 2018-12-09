Fayemi lifts Fayose’s embargo on Eco, GT and Zenith Banks in Ekiti

news

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Sunday lifted the no-patronage embargo placed on Ecobank, GTBank and Zenith Bank by his predecessor, Ayo Fayose.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that with this development, all MDA’s and certain categories of the state workers are now free to do business with them.

The Fayose-led administration in May 2016 placed a “non-patronage” ban on the three banks and forbade government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as workers in its employ from transacting business with them.

Governor Fayemi in quashing the embargo, also directed that all MDAs and their staff could now resume patronage of all the banks.

Consequently, the office of the State’s Accountant General has issued a memo to all heads of MDAs to give effect to the governor’s directive lifting the ban.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the embargo was lifted in a bid to rekindle and strengthen the age- long relationship between the affected banks and the state government.

” Government took the decision after a careful review of the developments that led to the purported embargo by the immediate past administration

” The Fayemi administration is committed to the infrastructural and industrial development of the state.

” In achieving this, it will create a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive in the state by partnering with the private sector and encouraging private initiatives, among others,” Oyebode said.