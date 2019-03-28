Fayemi, in a personal tribute to Tinubu on his 67th birthday, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti, said he is also the leading light of progressive politics in the country.

He recalled his working relationship with the former NADECO chieftain and said Tinubu remained a dependable, reliable and passionate leader, whose record of grooming successful disciples was unmatchable.

I celebrate you today as always because you have been a reliable, dependable and passionate leader.

The hallmark of a great leader is not measured in castles and materials, but in his ability to groom and lead successful disciples.

Like a colossus in the jungle of life, your ability to identify, nurture and engage talents is unequaled.

Your life has been a testimony of human capital development in an unrelenting struggle for a better life.

Even your political detractors secretly admire your courage, vibrancy, intelligence, ebullience, kind-heartedness, warmth and sagacity, Fayemi said.

He said: I will forever cherish the memory of our struggles for the enthronement and sustenance of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Your infectious smile, as we have witnessed, together on a number of occasions, is disarming. You have, over the years, succeeded in constantly reinventing yourself as a leading light of progressive politics.

You mean different things to different people. To some, you are a patriotic politician, while to others, you are a political strategist.

A man who loves challenging the powers-that-be as a result of your passion and desire to see that your people are not deprived of their rights at any time.

You might not be the darling of all, but you have carved a niche for yourself in the political history of Nigeria. May providence reward your labour of love with long life in good health, unspeakable joy and everlasting bliss.

On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I wish you the best of what your new year can offer. Above all, I wish you many more useful and productive years.