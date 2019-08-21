Fayemi, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti described Adebayo’s appointment as recognition of his statesmanship, steadfastness and exemplary character.

The governor described Adebayo, who was governor of Ekiti between 1999 and 2003, as a man of class, character and courage.

Fayemi said he had no doubt that the new minister would bring his wealth of experience, extensive contacts and managerial skills to bear in the new assignment.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a big congratulation to our very own man of honour, former governor and distinguished son of Ekiti on his inauguration as a minister of the Federal Republic.

“He is a visionary leader who takes every assignment with calmness and diligence. The imprint of your socio-economic policies as governor of Ekiti almost two decades ago remains indelible.

“We are confident that he will bring his wealth of experience, extensive contacts in the public and private sectors as well as managerial skills to bear on the new assignment as he had always done.

“We wish him a successful tenure as minister and as a strategic player in our collective efforts at taking our dear country to the next level of development,” he added.