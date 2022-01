Fayemi closes schools in Ekiti for APC primary

Ajayi said in the statement that all public and private (primary and secondary schools) are to observe the work-free day.

He directed all Heads of various Schools to ensure compliance with the directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governorship primary of the APC in Ekiti will hold on Thursday.

NAN reports that the party had adopted direct primaries (Option A4) mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the June 18 governorship election.

The party will be using both primary and secondary school playgrounds as venues for the exercises to select the party’s candidate.

No fewer than eight aspirants are jostling for the APC governorship ticket, including the National Assembly member, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele; former Minister of Works, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye; House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile.