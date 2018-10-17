Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti

In 2016, Fayose’s administration instituted a N1,000 per term education levy for private schools, and N500 for public schools.
Fayemi also declared the commencement of free education for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools respectively.
According to The Nation, the Ekiti state Governor made this known during a town-hall meeting in Ido-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Fayemi also said that education should not be made to be above the reach of the poor.
The Ekiti state Governor also called on all residents of Ekiti state to vote for President Buhari.
Fayemi said that the President needs to come back in 2019 so he can consolidate on the work which he has done.
The Ekiti state Governor, during his inaugural speech in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, accused the administration of Ayo Fayose of plunging Ekiti state into a debt of over N170b.