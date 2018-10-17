Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti

Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti

In 2016, Fayose’s administration instituted a N1,000 per term education levy for private schools, and N500 for public schools.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti play

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi

(Twitter/@kfayemi)

The Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has cancelled the education tax instituted by the former state Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Fayemi also declared the commencement of free education for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools respectively.

In 2016, Fayose’s administration instituted a N1,000 per term education levy for private schools, and N500 for public schools.

According to The Nation, the Ekiti state Governor made this known during a town-hall meeting in Ido-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Fayemi also said that education should not be made to be above the reach of the poor.

Vote for Buhari

The Ekiti state Governor also called on all residents of Ekiti state to vote for President Buhari.

ALSO READ: Kayode Fayemi appoints SSG, chief of staff and press secretary

Fayemi said that the President needs to come back in 2019 so he can consolidate on the work which he has done.

The Ekiti state Governor, during his inaugural speech in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 16, 2018,  accused the administration of Ayo Fayose of plunging Ekiti state into a debt of over N170b.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 President Buhari's travel ban list, explainedbullet
2 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
3 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet

Related Articles

Fayemi makes first set of appointments, names SSG, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary
Pulse Opinion Fayose’s drama queen stunt shouldn’t distract the EFCC from prosecuting him
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters 
Return N1.3bn Dasuki money, EFCC tells Fayose
Fayose dares EFCC to take him to court, fails to cooperate during interrogation

Local

EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank
EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank
Information Minister, Lai Mohammed speaks at Chatham House, London.
Lai says fake news poses threat to Nigeria's unity
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Limna’s family
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Liman’s family
Fayose dares EFCC to take him to court, fails to cooperate
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti
X
Advertisement