Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti

news

The Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has cancelled the education tax instituted by the former state Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Fayemi also declared the commencement of free education for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools respectively.

In 2016, Fayose’s administration instituted a N1,000 per term education levy for private schools, and N500 for public schools.

According to The Nation, the Ekiti state Governor made this known during a town-hall meeting in Ido-Ekiti on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Fayemi also said that education should not be made to be above the reach of the poor.

Vote for Buhari

The Ekiti state Governor also called on all residents of Ekiti state to vote for President Buhari.

ALSO READ: Kayode Fayemi appoints SSG, chief of staff and press secretary

Fayemi said that the President needs to come back in 2019 so he can consolidate on the work which he has done.