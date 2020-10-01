The conversion and inter-cadre transfer were granted for the officers, who obtained approved study leave to undertake courses of study in higher institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the last time a major conversion and inter-cadre transfer were carried out by the State Civil Service Commission was in 2012 during Fayemi’s first term in office.

Fayemi said that the approval was in line with the administration’s commitment to excellent service delivery through highly motivated workforce.

He added that the civil service remains a strategic partner for an all-round development of the state through effective implementation of the administration’s five -pillar development agenda.

He urged the beneficiaries not to relent on their oars in their quest for personal and professional development, assuring that his administration is committed to the transformation agenda of the state civil service.

The Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, who disclosed the new development in her office, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, said the Governor’s approval for the conversion and advancement was a reflection of his commitment to the welfare of workers and their capacity building.

Babafemi commended the governor for his positive disposition to the enhancement of the career of workers in the State and advised workers to continue to give their best in terms of effective service delivery.

She directed that the 387 officers in the senior category and 216 officers in the junior category would undergo due process in line with the extant rules before letters are issued to them by the Civil Service Commission and the Office of Establishments and Service Matters.