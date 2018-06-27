Fayemi accuses Fayose, INEC of printing fake election forms

news

The Al Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi has accused Governor Ayo Fayose and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of printing fake election forms.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Deputy Director-General of Fayemi's campaign team,Bamidele Faparusi on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Faparusi alleged that three top officials from the INEC Abuja office, Egharevba John, Festus Aisien, Igidiogu Kelechi and Abbo held a secret meeting in the Ekiti state Government House.

He also accused a former INEC staff, Ishaku Abbo of heading the plan, adding that he has been living with the Governor in the Government House since January.

He said “Curiously, these three top officials hold strategic positions in election management. One is from the Administration; one is Stores and Distribution Department while the other is an Information and Communications Technology top official.

“For the reasons best known to them, only the Government House was their exclusive port of call; APC was never in the picture.

“After this evil agenda, Fayose stormed the media to raise allegations that the APC was in Ondo State Government House to manipulate the ballot to give the APC an edge in the July 14 election.

“When Fayose is up to something sinister, he will accuse an innocent man of committing that evil. And so immediately he made the allegation, we knew he had concluded an evil agenda.”

Fayemi’s aide then called on security agencies to look into the matter and bring those involved to book.

According to Punch, Faparusi also revealed that “Documents already produced include stamps, PVCs, Result sheets (Form EC 8A) and INEC accreditation forms.

“We are calling on INEC headquarters to note these atrocities being perpetrated by its corrupt officials to tarnish the image of the electoral body.”

PDP Fires back

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction, said Fayemi’s allegation shows that he is smelling defeat.

According to the spokesman of Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, “Those banking on the federal might to foist themselves on Ekiti people are the ones now crying just to divert attention. We have been preparing for this election since 2016 and Ishaku Abbo was engaged as a consultant since then.

“Whereas, Fayemi is just running around trying to market a battered image to the same Ekiti people that he maltreated when he was governor and did nothing when he was a minister.”

INEC denies

Meanwhile, the spokesman of INEC in Ekiti state, Taiwo Gbadegesin said not receive any official from Abuja.

“There is no form called accreditation form in the first place; accreditation will be done with smart card readers and the four people mentioned were our members of staff but they had not visited Ekiti for any reason.

“Let me also tell the public that form EC8A is with the CBN and it will be deployed to Ekiti with ballot papers. They are coded with serial numbers and can’t be duplicated by anybody.

“As part of our openness, we sent the voter registers to all the political parties. Our doors are open to all political parties; so the APC is free to come here and make verifications, rather than making unsubstantiated allegations,” he added.