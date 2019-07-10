The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for action in the alleged case of rape against founder and senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer, alleged two weeks ago that Fatoyinbo raped her twice in one week when she was a teenager fresh out of secondary school.

The allegation spurred scores of protesters to show up with placards at COZA's headquarters in Abuja and its Lagos branch on Sunday, June 30, 2019 demanding that pastor step down and face a criminal probe.

Instragram/Biodun Fatoyinbo

Fatoyinbo, who had dismissed the allegation as falsehood, announced the next day that he'll be taking a leave of absence from the pulpit.

With calls still strong for him to be prosecuted in court, Aisha Buhari has added her voice with a video post on her Twitter account (@aishambuhari) on Wednesday, July 10.

In the video shared by the first lady, correspondents of Your View, a programme on TVC, discuss channeling the outrage over the allegations to the right authorities"."

In her caption for the video, expressed in hashtags, Aisha called on the Inspector-General of Police (Mohammed Adamu) to act.

"#IGofPolice #EveryoneGetInvolved #SayNoToRape," she posted.

Dakolo's explosive interview paved the way for several other claims that were posted on social media alleging that Fatoyinbo, a married man, had groomed a lot of women he's had sex with, including teenagers.

Another former member of his church revealed last week that the pastor raped her during a meeting between the two in 2017.