Father Mbaka says one of his children will be Enugu governor in 2023

Fr. Mbaka said this on Sunday, May 23, 2022, when the former Minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, worshipped at the ministry.

The cleric said he would lead a revolution against anyone who would become the state governor and work against the people of the state.

He said, “We are welcoming my son, Prof. Bart Nnaji; he is one of the governorship aspirants in Enugu, and he has come to be with us. He is a great son of Wawa, a great man in the land of Umuode, a power generator. It will be well with you. My prayer for you is that the will of God be done.

“One of my children will become the Governor after Gburugburu (Governor Ugwuanyi). We are also praying for Gburugburu so that God will give him the wisdom, grace, favour to select a man after God’s own heart. That is my prayer for him in Jesus name.”

Described the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a complete man of peace, Fr. Mbaka prayed to God to give the governor the wisdom, grace, and favour to select the right successor.

He said Ugwuanyi has made Enugu more habitable and peaceful, adding that residents of the state now walk at night fearlessly.

“The person of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is in tandem with peace. There may not be too much flyovers in Enugu, but there is peace. By midnight you see the people of Enugu walking on the streets fearlessly. The white men that came here the other day assessed it, and I thank God for the good people that supported the governor to achieve it. The youths of Enugu, it shall be well with you.

“So, that is why I am praying for Gburugburu so that he will not make a mistake, because one single mistake will put people in trouble. None of the politicians who are aspiring to be governor will expose his inner will. What you see are people who are not real. None of them is saying things from their heart, but we are waiting. Whoever they bring, we will work for the people. If he wants peace, we will give him peace, if he wants to toy with the poor, we will chase him out of the seat.

“But we are praying so that God will give us someone who is sane, a tested and trusted personality, a competent hand, a father, a lover, an industrialist, a visionary, a godly person”, he said.