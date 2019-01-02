The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and its agencies have proposed to spend a total of N167 million on the procurement of new generators and plants as well as their maintenance during the 2019 fiscal year.

The proposal is contained in the N8.83 trillion 2019 appropriation bill which President Muhammadu Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on December 19, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, an analysis of the proposal revealed that the ministry's headquarters hopes to spend N50 million on the procurement of new generators. A total sum of N26.6 million was also proposed for the maintenance of plants and generators, while the sum proposed to be spent on fuel stands at N16.3 million.

In the budgets proposed by the agencies, the National Rural Electrification Agency proposed to spend N488,000 on the maintenance of plants and generators, while N1.55 million was budgeted as fuel cost.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency's headquarters also proposed to spend N2 million on maintenance of plants and generators and N4 million to fuel them.

The National Power Training Institute proposed to spend N1.5 million on maintenance of plants and generators and N1.5 million on fuel.

The Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited also proposed N2.3 million for maintenance of plants and generators and N3.31 million for fuel.

The Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation proposed N3.1 million for the maintenance of plants and generators and N5.8 million for fuel.

The Federal School of Survey, Uyo, proposed the sum of N1 million for the maintenance of plants and generators, while the Federal Road Maintenance Agency proposed N1.6 million for the maintenance of plants and generators and N10.5 million for fuel.

The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is under the stewardship of former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, who has been criticised for not doing enough to arrest the nation's power problem.

Solving the problem in the power sector is one of the major issues ahead of the 2019 general elections as Nigeria currently distributes an average of 4,000 megawatts of electricity to a population of around 200 million.