The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has reacted to Pulse' report on abandoned Federal Government properties in Lagos State.

The report detailed the poor state of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) building and other Federal Government properties that have become homes to miscreants and robbers.

Two weeks ago, Pulse reached out to Arc. Edinoh Uwodi Ebune, the Director, Public Buildings and Housing Department through Hakeem Bello, the media aide of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

But Ebune did not respond to questions on FG’s plans for the abandoned buildings in Lagos even though Bello confirmed his receipt of the email.

Uncompleted Federal Government Secretariat in Ikoyi Lagos. (Pulse)

Hours after the report was published, the director responded via email saying, questions concerning abandoned properties in Lagos are matters of policy, adding that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation are in the best position to comment on it.

He said, “This is a policy issue. The question should be directed to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation or better still to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation”.

According to Agboola Dabiri, Special Adviser on Central Business District to a former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, there are over 60 abandoned properties belonging to the federal government in the state.

The buildings most of which belong to ministries and agencies were abandoned after the Federal Government relocated the Federal Capital Territory from Lagos to Abuja.