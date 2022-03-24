RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fashola urges motorists not to exceed 100km/h on Nigerian road

Ima Elijah

This is as he said the emergence of new roads across the nation has raised drivers’ propensity to speed excessively.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, has urged motorists nationwide to keep speed limits below 100km/h on Nigerian roads.

Fashola disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday, March 24, 2022, during a Special Weekly Briefing coordinated by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He also decried the sale of Premium Motor Spirit and other petroleum products, saying they deteriorate the roads faster.

The minister said this while briefing the press on the current status of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund and other major projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Works and Housing

He also provided further updates on key collaborations between the Federal Government and the State Governments in the implementation of some of the major reforms being executed by the Ministry and the PIDF.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

