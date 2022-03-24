Fashola urges motorists not to exceed 100km/h on Nigerian road

This is as he said the emergence of new roads across the nation has raised drivers’ propensity to speed excessively.

Fashola disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday, March 24, 2022, during a Special Weekly Briefing coordinated by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He also decried the sale of Premium Motor Spirit and other petroleum products, saying they deteriorate the roads faster.

The minister said this while briefing the press on the current status of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund and other major projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Works and Housing