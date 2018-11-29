Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fashola: "The day my commissioner rejected my handshake"

"The day my Commissioner rejected my handshake", by Fashola

As Lagos Governor, a Commissioner once refused to shake Fashola's hand. This is the story of what happened.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fashola: "The day my commissioner rejected my handshake" play Former Lagos Governor Fashola says the Ebola virus of 2014 was a near miss for Nigeria (TheCable)

A former Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, has shared the story of how Lagos and the rest of the country beat the deadly Ebola virus in 2014.

Fashola also narrated how his then Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr. Yewande Adesina, refused to shake hands with him as the Ebola panic gripped all of Lagos.

A Liberian arrives Lagos with Ebola

On July 20, 2014, Liberian Patrick Sawyer flew into Nigeria acutely ill.

Sawyer was wheeled into the emergency unit of the First Consultant Clinic—a family health facility in Lagos--on the night he arrived. As it turned out, he was carrying the deadly Ebola virus in his blood stream.

He should never have been allowed on a plane, but here he was in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. Here he was in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city.

  play Patrick Sawyer, the index Ebola patient in Nigeria (BBC )

 

The next couple of days would leave all of Lagos in panic mode. It was at a time when Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone had been declared Ebola epicenters. It was at a time when all of West Africa was in panic from having Ebola creeping through their borders.

The rest of the world was praying that Ebola never found its way into Nigeria, a country of over 180 million people. The consequences for the rest of humanity if it did, were better imagined.

Fashola avoids Uganda but couldn't avoid Lagos

During an interactive session with TheSheetTV, Fashola said he had declined a speaking invitation to Uganda shortly before Ebola arrived his doorstep of Lagos, Nigeria.

“I was supposed to speak at a Ugandan bar association forum a year or two before and Ebola broke out in Uganda, so I avoided it. And a year after, Ebola came here. I remember that I was returning from lesser hajj when they told me.

“When we knew what had happened and all of that, we had help from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the United States, and we also had help from Doctors without Borders…we started writing letters and we started reading up and we found out that this was the first time Ebola had really manifested in an urban center. All of the other known cases occurred in rural areas. And so it was easy to contain those villages, burn off the huts and so on.

“The one we had to deal with here was bumper to bumper, handshake to handshake and all of that.

The Lagos state government has pledged the sum of N50 million to the First Consultant Hospital, Obalende where index Ebola patient, Patrick Sawyer was admitted and diagnosed play Former Governor of Lagos, Fashola tells story of how Nigeria beat Ebola (Filed)

 

“I decided to visit the place where we were now preparing for containment and we had the Sawyer man in there.

“I just sat down at home and I couldn’t sleep. And my friends were saying they were leaving Nigeria. That they were leaving Lagos because of Ebola. But I couldn’t leave because I was the man in charge. So, if I ran, where was the hope?

“At about 1am, I called Doctor Jide Idris ( then Fashola’s Commissioner for Health) and I said where is that Sawyer man and he said he is at Yaba. So I called the ADC and I said ‘look, we are going out at 6am. Get your men ready’. But I didn’t tell him where we were going.

“So, we entered the vehicle and I said just drive through 3rd mainland bridge and I directed them until we got to the gate.

“When we got to the gate, I said ‘look, this is where the Ebola man is’. You now have a choice. I have to go in. those of you who don’t want to go, can stay here”.

“Of course I told my wife I was going there and she went, ‘don’t come back here!’”

When your Commissioner rejects your handshake

Fashola said he was initially taken aback when one of his aides rejected his outstretched arm.

“In the event, when we got in, there is a photograph of me with my hands in my pockets. And this is where I begin to talk about luck and about near misses. I was trying to shake Dr. Adesina who had gone ahead of us. But at that time, she refused to shake me.

“My response was, if my commissioner refused to shake my hands, it then meant that everybody should keep his hand in his pocket!

play Dr Jide Idris was Fashola's health commissioner in 2014 when Ebola came calling (The Nation )

 

“And then when Dr. Adesina returned to the office, she said “I’m sorry Oga, but I suspected that I might have made contact with Sawyer, that’s why I didn’t touch you. I’m monitoring my own temperature for the next few days”.

Dr. Adesina as it turned out, didn’t contract the Ebola virus and Fashola counts that as one of the “good slices of fortune” as his state battled to keep the disease from spreading across Lagos.

Lagos dodges bullet

The minister also told of how the Lagos state government deployed contact tracing and isolation techniques to stop Ebola from spreading into the city from a bank and hotel.

The index Ebola patient in Nigeria, Sawyer, died on July 25, 2014.

On October 20, 2014, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Nigeria Ebola free. The disease had infected 19 people and claimed 7 lives in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently battling its 10th Ebola outbreak since the disease was first detected there in 1976.

The hemorrhagic virus disease has so far claimed more than 164 lives in DR Congo, according to health authorities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Those who believe that President Buhari is Jubril...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola Panic across Africa as deadly disease spreads in Congo
Stella Adadevoh Buhari pays tribute to late doctor who stopped Ebola spread in Nigeria
Pulse Roundup 2014 10 Biggest Ebola moments in Nigeria
UNICEF Poor sanitation conditions in Nigeria claims the life of 800 children daily
In Bahrain Nigerians banned from travelling home over Ebola fears
Pulse Roundup 2014 14 most influential Nigerians of the year
First Consultant Hospital 'Liberian Ambassador threatened to sue us over Sawyer', MD opens up
Knowledge Is Power: 10 Things To Do If You Don't Want To Catch The Ebola Virus
Ebola Update Vaccine trials to hold in Nigeria in February
Stella Adadevoh 3 years ago, this hero saved Nigeria from the deadly Ebola

Local

Troops kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists in failed attack in Borno
Troops kill at least 4 Boko Haram terrorists in failed Borno attack
The World Bank Group
Nigeria's GDP projected to rise by 2% in 2018 - World Bank
Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world
World Bank supports Nigeria on human capital investment
SARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies from mob beating
FSARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies after beating from mob
X
Advertisement