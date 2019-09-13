Works and housing minister Babatunde Fashola says that the works and housing sectors were crucial to meeting President Muhammadu Buhari’s `next level’ target of moving one million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity.

Fashola, in a statement signed by Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director of Press, Ministry of Works and Housing, noted that good infrastructure was the first step to prosperity.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“With good infrastructure, value of properties increase and owners earn more money,” the statement quoted Fashola as saying when he received 21 members of the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), South West Zone.

It said that the GOGAN members, who were led by the Zonal Coordinator, Alhaja Olabisi Eletu, had visited Fashola to offer some counsel on good governance.

Fashola said that GOGAN’s message of Good Governance was in agreement with President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to provide good governance and quality service to Nigerians.

The minister was further quoted as saying that government was addressing the problems of abandoned projects and infrastructural deficit the south-west was facing, with some directors invited to list on-going projects in that zone.

“Everything you have asked for is already happening. Government is executing road projects. Government is actually responding to our demands,” Fashola was further quoted as saying.

The minister enjoined members of GOGAN to assist the current administration by sensitising Nigerians on the need to respect democracy and rule of law.

Earlier, Eletu had said that the association was set up to create awareness on good governance and self-discovery among Nigerians.

She said that the visit was to congratulate Fashola over his reappointment and to commend his passion, doggedness and zeal toward achieving set goals.

Eletu also announced GOGAN’s decision to make Fashola the Grand Patron of GOGAN.